Tuesday December 20 2022

Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates $70.3m in concessional loans to entrepreneurs [PHOTO]

20 December 2022 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates $70.3m in concessional loans to entrepreneurs [PHOTO]

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided AZN119.6 million ($70.3m) in concessional loans to entrepreneurs in January-November 2022, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

