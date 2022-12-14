Azerbaijan's Central Bank puts up short-term notes for auction

14 December 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on December 14, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, eight investors submitted 17 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 40.5 million manat ($23.8 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.6 manat or $58.5 (4.12 percent) in accordance with the bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is January 11, 2023.

---

