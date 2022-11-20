Azernews.Az

Sunday November 20 2022

Azerbaijan's foreign trade surplus hits $23.1bn

20 November 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus amounted to $23.1 billion from January to October 2022, Azernews reports per the State Customs Committee.

