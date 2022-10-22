Azerbaijan opens certification services center in Fuzuli

22 October 2022 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A certification services center has started functioning in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli regional tax administration, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy told Trend on October 22.

According to the service, this center will facilitate the work of taxpayers, and create favorable conditions for accelerating the economic revival of the liberated Fuzuli district, applying innovative technologies and improving the business environment.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz