Azerbaijan re-elected to ITU Council & Radio Regulations Board [PHOTO]

The next plenipotentiary conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is being held in Bucharest, Romania, from September 26 to October 14, Azernews reports.

The conference, which takes place every four years, elects the secretary general, deputy secretary general of the organization, directors of the bureau, including members of the ITU Regulations Board and the Council, the governing body of the ITU.

Azerbaijan was nominated to the ITU Council for 2023-2026, and the ministry’s representative Sahiba Abdullayeva was nominated to the organization’s Radio Regulations Board.

On October 3, Azerbaijan was re-elected to the ITU Council receiving the votes of 154 countries. At the same time, in the elections to the ITU Radio Regulations Board, Sahiba Abdullayeva of Azerbaijan was re-elected to the Radio Regulations Board with 114 votes.

Azerbaijan, being a member of the ITU since 1992, was elected to the Council in 2014 and 2018 and during this period actively participated in its activities.

“Re-election of Azerbaijan to this prestigious international organization and receiving votes of more countries once again indicates the increasing authority of our country in the international arena, as well as creates a basis for the large-scale work carried out in the field of telecommunications of our republic to be consistent and successful,” the ministry reported.

Throughout the year 2022, Azerbaijani delegations regularly participated in meetings of relevant regional organizations (Regional Commonwealth in the field of Communications (RCC), European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT), Asia Pacific Telecommunity (APT), Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (CITEL), African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and carried out the country’s electoral campaign. The Azerbaijani delegation also actively participated in the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), Council meetings, World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), and ITU World Telecommunication Development Conference.

“Azerbaijan’s direct participation in the governance of the organization as a member of the Council is of particular importance in safeguarding the country’s interests as well as supporting sectoral activities. The representation of our country in both ITU bodies is also of particular importance to prevent illegal TV & radio broadcasting and use of frequencies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and to keep this topic on the ITU agenda on a regular basis,” the statement reads.

