Azerbaijan boosts power output by 2.6 pct

15 September 2022 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased electricity production by 2.6 percent or 488.8 million kWh, bringing the volume to 19.1 billion kWh in January-August 2022, Azernews reports per the Energy Ministry.

During the reporting period, electricity generation from thermal power plants increased by 136.2 million kWh to 17.5 billion kWh, hydroelectric power plants by 341.5 million kWh to 1.3 billion kWh, and from other sources by 11.1 million kWh to 246.9 million kWh.

At the same time, wind power plants produced 59.3million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 43.9 million kWh, and solid household waste incineration plants 143.7 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 17.2 billion kWh of electricity production (including 16 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 1.2 billion kWh at hydroelectric power plants), while the State Energy Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for 323.9 million kWh (including 196.4 million kWh at thermal power plants, 87.1 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 40.4 million kWh at solar power plants). Furthermore, the power generated by the Azerishig company's wind power plants was 43.5 million kWh, while the autonomous power plants generated 1.5 billion kWh.

In the first eight months of the year, electricity imports amounted to 94.3 million kWh, while exports to 1.4 billion kWh.

Additionally, in August 2022, the country's electricity production increased by 2.5 percent or 68.9 million kWh and amounted to 2.8 billion kWh. The electricity imports increased by 10.9 million kWh amounting to 0.4 million kWh, while the exports increased by 224.4 million kWh to 372.4 million kWh.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz