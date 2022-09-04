Azerbaijan researches potential for hydrogen production [PHOTO]

4 September 2022 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan is researching the potential for production of hydrogen, its application, as well as forming proposals on pilot projects in this area, representatives of Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and Japanese Toyota Tsusho Corporation discussed this during a meeting, Trend reports.

The increase of using renewable energy sources, environmentally friendly vehicles and expansion of 'green technology' are among the main objectives in accordance with 'Strategy of social and economic development of Azerbaijan Republic for 2022-2026'.

Japanese representatives of Toyota Tsusho Corporation stressed that renewable energy sources, in particular, the use of solar and wind energy along with 'green technology' are the main directions of the company.

Both sides exchanged information and experience in 'green energy' field.

---

