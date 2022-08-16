"Azerbaijan" crane ship involved in offshore Absheron project

16 August 2022 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

"Azerbaijan" crane ship of the Azerbaijani Caspian Sea Shipping (ASCO) company has been deployed for the offshore Absheron field development project in the country, Azernews reports via ASCO.

According to the company, the vessel with a capacity of 2,500 tons was involved in the operations of transporting topsides for Absheron Early Production Platform Complex to the offshore Absheron field and installing them on the support block.

For this purpose, two of the three superstructures, AMO-2 and AMO-1 modules manufactured at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jacket Factory were installed on barges with the help of the crane ship. The AMO-3 module was loaded on the deck of the "Azerbaijan" crane ship.

After the topsides are delivered to the Absheron field, the crane ship will be involved in their installation on the support block.

Exploration, Development, and Production Sharing Agreement for Absheron Perspective Structure was signed on February 27, 2009.

