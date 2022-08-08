CBA continues structural changes

8 August 2022 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan continues to carry out regular structural changes, Trend reports via the CBA.

The Capital Market Supervision Department has been renamed the Capital Market Activity Policy and Supervision Department.

Moreover, the Central Bank's Administrative Department has recently been renamed into the Administrative and Procurement Department, and Farhad Valiyev was appointed to the post of head of the department.

In addition, the CBA's Insurance Supervision Department has been renamed the Insurance Activity Policy and Supervision Department.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz