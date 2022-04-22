Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev has said that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Montenegro increased by 3.75 times in 2021.

He made the remarks during the meeting with the new head of the Montenegro diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan Milica Buric.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized that bilateral relations based on high-level political dialogue and friendly ties are constantly developing.

Noting that there are good prospects for the development of bilateral relations, Babayev underlined the importance of establishing a Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Montenegro in this regard.

He stressed the importance of expanding the contractual and legal framework for cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, the minister briefed on the socio-economic achievements in Azerbaijan, recent reforms in the field of labour, employment and social protection, and the positive results of these reforms,

In turn, Milica Buric expressed satisfaction with the expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on the current cooperation between the two countries and the further development of these relations.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Montenegro amounted to $113,410 in 2021.

