Azerbaijan and neighboring Georgia discussed resumption of regular passenger transportation following COVID-19.

During the regular meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Georgia commission on July 26, the two countries also discussed the current situation in the field of international road transport between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the exchange of statistical information, problems faced by road carriers in freight and passenger transportation, and the ways to solve them.

Azerbaijan’s State Automobile Transport Service Head Habib Hasanov spoke about the recent reforms carried out in the international cargo transportation field in Azerbaijan. He informed about the updating of the regular framework for the improvement of the ‘permit system’ and new projects in this field.

He noted that the volume of transportation increased in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the parties discussed the prospects for transportation development and other relevant issues and signed a protocol.

It should be noted that the Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan and Georgia have jointly implemented important infrastructure projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by $167.6 million to $431.5 million during the first half of 2021. Thus, Georgia became Azerbaijan's sixth main trade partner in January-June 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $536.2 million in 2020.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.

