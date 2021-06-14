By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has started production of agricultural drones that will be used solely for sowing purposes, a representative of “Agroservice” LLC under the Ministry of Agriculture Aytakin Mammadova has told local media.

“This device fulfils several functions in sowing fields. The drones are able to spray any kinds of liquid chemicals, as well as can be used for spraying granular mineral fertilizer,” Mammadova said.

“The drones have the ability to scan and determine the terrain by taking pictures of it… They perform 3D mapping of the earth structure thanks to this function. Farmers using drones save time and are exempt of additional costs.”

“For example, when cultivating any area by using heavy equipment, the wheels of this equipment inflict certain damage on the field. This doesn't happen with the drones. Also, heavy machinery consumes a lot of fuel and time to operate,” Mammadova said

Another important advantage is that thanks to these drones a farmer can determine in advance the part of the field with pests, she stressed, adding that the drone first scans the area, determining the part of the area where pests must be destroyed, and sprays chemicals only in the mentioned spot.

