Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Apr.12 1.7 Apr.19 1.7 Apr.13 1.7 Apr.20 1.7 Apr.14 1.7 Apr.21 1.7 Apr.15 1.7 Apr.22 1.7 Apr.16 1.7 Apr.23 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0112 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0436. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0146 (0.7 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Apr.12 2.0214 Apr.19 2.0328 Apr.13 2.0215 Apr.20 2.0507 Apr.14 2.0332 Apr.21 2.0446 Apr.15 2.0357 Apr.22 2.0459 Apr.16 2.0331 Apr.23 2.044 Average weekly 2.029 Average weekly 2.0436

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0223. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0001 (0.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Apr.12 0.0219 Apr.19 0.0223 Apr.13 0.022 Apr.20 0.0223 Apr.14 0.0224 Apr.21 0.0221 Apr.15 0.0223 Apr.22 0.0222 Apr.16 0.0222 Apr.23 0.0225 Average weekly 0.0222 Average weekly 0.0223

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0058 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2082. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0014 manat (0.7 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Apr.12 0.2079 Apr.19 0.2101 Apr.13 0.2085 Apr.20 0.2099 Apr.14 0.2096 Apr.21 0.2094 Apr.15 0.2103 Apr.22 0.2073 Apr.16 0.2117 Apr.23 0.2043 Average weekly 0.2096 Average weekly 0.2082

