Azerbaijan ranked 38th among 178 countries in terms of economic freedom in 2021, moving up six steps compared to the previous year and 22 steps compared to 2019, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

Jabbarov also noted that the overall score of Azerbaijan, which ranks 23rd among 45 countries in the European Region, is higher than the world average.

The minister’s publication reads that Azerbaijan, with 70.1 points, is included in the rating on the level of economic freedom in the category of ‘predominantly free’ countries.

"The achieved success is the result of consistent and systemic socio-economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev," added Jabbarov.

