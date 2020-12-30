By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan will install charging equipment for electric cars in all its petrol stations during the first half of 2021, the company has reported on its official Facebook page.

The project will be implemented within the framework of cooperation between SOCAR Petroleum and CZAR Company.

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.

SOCAR Petroleum started its operations in 2008 under the SOCAR brand. The company owns 37 petrol stations and 11 oil terminal bases.

