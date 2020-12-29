Holiday gifts were delivered to vulnerable residents of Ganja and Barda, children of martyrs and war veterans.

This year, our people will celebrate the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year with special joy and happiness! It is the right of every Azerbaijani, especially our children, to enjoy themselves during these holidays.

From this standpoint, “Azercell Volunteers” (“Azercell Könüllüləri”) charity organization attaches special care to the children of families who have demonstrated great heroism and faced the hardships of the war during the recent months, a period of challenge and pride for our country.

Thus, “Azercell Volunteers”, with the organizational support of “Zəfər” Support to Martyr’s Families Public Union and "SOS Children's Villages Azerbaijan", has launched a holiday campaign that will bring joy to the hearts of our children on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

It is remarkable that this time everyone was provided with an opportunity to respond to the social call of “Azercell Volunteers” group, consisting of the leading mobile operator's own employees.

As a result, the social initiative attracted our compatriots both from within and beyond the country. Group’s Facebook page provided a list of children affected by rocket attacks as a result of Armenian provocations in Ganja and Barda, as well as residents of SOS Children's Villages Azerbaijan in Baku and Ganja. The list also included special gifts that each child wished to receive in the New Year.

Anyone wishing to join the initiative was able to provide their support, either by choosing and delivering the desired gift or by making a donation through the bank details published on the page. It must be noted that the employees of Azercell’s technical partner Ericsson have also made their significant contribution for the realization of this pre-holiday benevolent initiative. Finally, all the collected gifts were presented to the children on December, 28 by “Azercell Volunteers”.

Moreover, the group also gathered gifts for the children of our heroes who sacrificed their lives during the Great Patriotic War, and the children of our veterans, bringing joy to the homes of hundreds of children across Baku and the regions.

As a result of this social campaign of “Azercell Volunteers” and friends on Facebook, over 500 children were happy to see their New Year wishes come true.

We congratulate our dearest children - beating hearts and promising future of our society, on the upcoming holidays, and wish them peace, security, and the fulfillment of all their dreams!

For more information, please contact [email protected]

