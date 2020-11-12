By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in non-oil and gas sector by 11.5 percent between January and October 2020, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reporting period, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs, working in this sphere, produced industrial products worth AZN 30.7 billion ($18bn), which is by 4.5 percent less than during the corresponding period of 2019.

It should be noted that that decline in the industrial production was due to the decline in production in oil and gas sector by 6.1 percent, and increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Moreover, 60.3 percent of industrial production was produced in the mining sector, 33.6 percent in the processing sector, 5.2 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Likewise, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 7.6 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 7.3 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 8.5 percent, while production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal decreased by 3.5 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew by 8.8 times, metallurgy by 78.6 percent, computers, electronic and optics by 50.1 percent, machinery and equipment by 41.4 percent, paper and cardboard by 34.2 percent, clothing by 33.7 percent, wood processing by 32.5 percent, construction materials by 26.4 percent, rubber and plastic products by 19.1 percent, tobacco by 18.3 percent, chemical products by 7.9 percent, textile industry by 6.1 percent and finished metal goods by 1.2 percent.

In the meantime, production of food products decreased by6 1.3 percent, oil products by 2.2 percent, electrical equipment by 2.4 percent, drinks by 9 percent, furniture by 24.4 percent and installation and repair of machines and equipment by 39.9 percent.

