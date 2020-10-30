By Trend

The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decides to keep the current discount rate of 6.5 percent unchanged, Trend reports on Oct.30.

At the same time, the upper limit of the interest rate corridor was also kept at 7 percent.

The lower limit of the rate was also kept at 6 percent.

This decision was made taking into account significant changes in the balance of risks and alignment of priorities to support economic activity and approach the goals of macroeconomic stability since the last meeting of the CBA Board on Monetary Policy.

