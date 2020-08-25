By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $5.5 million during the period of January-July 2020, local media reported with reference to the National Bureau of Statistics of Moldova on August 24.

According to the statement, the cost of goods imported by Azerbaijan from Moldova exceeded $2.1 million for first seven months of the year. In addition, 782,700 tons of goods were imported by Azerbaijan in reporting period.

Moreover, Moldova exported from Azerbaijan products worth $3.4 million during the reporting period. Additionally, the volume of exported goods amounted to 9.1 million tons.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period between January and July 2020.

During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, which is 61.46 percent of the total volume of foreign trade. Meanwhile, imports amounted to $5.9 billion, which is 38.54 percent from the total volume of foreign trade.

Likewise, during the reporting period, top five countries in terms of export were Italy with $1.8 billion, Turkey with $351 million, Israel with $254 million, Greece with $188 million, and India with $170 million. At the same time, the top five countries in terms of imports were Russia with $434 million, Turkey with $390 million, China with $354 million, U.S. with $282 million and Germany $138 million.

