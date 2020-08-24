By Ayya Lmahamad

Imports of perfume and toilet water in Azerbaijan increased by 14.9 percent in quantitative terms in the first half of 2020, local media has reported.

According to the report, the total volume of imported perfumes and toilet water amounted to 719.19 tons worth $7.9 million.

Thus, imports increased by 14.9 percent in quantitative terms and decreased by 10.4 percent in monetary terms, compared to the same period of 2019.

Moreover, during the reporting period, 33.43 tons of perfume and toilet water worth $2.5 million were imported to the country from France.

The list of other major supplies of perfume includes Russia (159.57 tons worth $1.7 million), Spain (17.77 tons worth $587,910), China (260.7 tons worth $582,690), Italy (10.27 tons worth $665,220), Turkey (105.31 tons worth $699,450), Poland (59.4 tons worth $679,160), UAE (27.8 tons worth $344,160), UK (2.13 tons worth $290,930).

It should be noted that in 2019, imports of perfumes and toilet water amounted to 1636.91 tons worth $18.8 million.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s overall export to France amounted to $41.1 million, while import amounted to $38.5 million.

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period of January-July 2020. During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, while imports amounted to $5.9 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz