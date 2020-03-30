By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 16
|
1.7
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 17
|
1.7
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 18
|
1.7
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
March 19
|
1.7
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
March 20
|
1.7
|
March 29
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0413 manat (2.2 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8941 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 16
|
1.8927
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 17
|
1.9003
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 18
|
1.8754
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
March 19
|
1.8528
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
March 20
|
1.8528
|
March 29
|
1.8941
|
Average weekly
|
1.8748
|
Average weekly
|
1.8941
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0014 manat (6.1 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0215 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 16
|
0.0233
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 17
|
0.0229
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 18
|
0.0226
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
March 19
|
0.0208
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
March 20
|
0.0208
|
March 29
|
0.0215
|
Average weekly
|
0.0220
|
Average weekly
|
0.0215
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0062 manat (2.3 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2634 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 16
|
0.2691
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 17
|
0.2645
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 18
|
0.2656
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
March 19
|
0.2616
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
March 20
|
0.2616
|
March 29
|
0.2634
|
Average weekly
|
0.2644
|
Average weekly
|
0.2634
There were days off in Azerbaijan from March 21 through March 28 in connection with the Novruz holiday.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz