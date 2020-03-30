By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 16 1.7 March 23 - March 17 1.7 March 24-25 - March 18 1.7 March 26-27 - March 19 1.7 March 27-28 - March 20 1.7 March 29 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0413 manat (2.2 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8941 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 16 1.8927 March 23 - March 17 1.9003 March 24-25 - March 18 1.8754 March 26-27 - March 19 1.8528 March 27-28 - March 20 1.8528 March 29 1.8941 Average weekly 1.8748 Average weekly 1.8941

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0014 manat (6.1 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0215 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 16 0.0233 March 23 - March 17 0.0229 March 24-25 - March 18 0.0226 March 26-27 - March 19 0.0208 March 27-28 - March 20 0.0208 March 29 0.0215 Average weekly 0.0220 Average weekly 0.0215

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0062 manat (2.3 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2634 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 16 0.2691 March 23 - March 17 0.2645 March 24-25 - March 18 0.2656 March 26-27 - March 19 0.2616 March 27-28 - March 20 0.2616 March 29 0.2634 Average weekly 0.2644 Average weekly 0.2634

There were days off in Azerbaijan from March 21 through March 28 in connection with the Novruz holiday.

