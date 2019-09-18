By Trend
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on September 18 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 7.4545 manats to 2,554.1735 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.1523 manats to 30.4854 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 5.5165 manats to 1,601.0260 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 24.956 manats to 2,709.5960 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Sept. 18, 2019
|
Sept. 17, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,554.1735
|
2,546.7190
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
30.4854
|
30.3331
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,601.0260
|
1,595.5095
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,709.5960
|
2,734.5520
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on September 18)