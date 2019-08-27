By Trend

From January to July 2019, information and communication companies of Azerbaijan provided services worth 1,196,400,000 manats, 72.2 percent of which were provided for the population, Trend reports.

Compared to the same period last year, the cost of information and communication services increased by 16.9 percent in real terms. Some 82.8 percent of the revenue generated in this area came from the private sector.

As reported, 41.5 percent of the revenue, or 497 million manats received in this area, came from mobile telephony.

