By Trend

The use of financial technologies will be expanded in Azerbaijan, reads the relevant memorandum signed at the Financial Technology (FINTEX) Summit, which is being held on the topic "New trends in banking and the payment ecosystem: innovative solutions, financial technologies and security" in Baku on May 16, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Alim Guliyev, Chairman of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan Zakir Nuriyev, Acting Chairman of the Executive Board of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the country Ibrahim Alishov and Executive Director of the national Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli.

The memorandum provides for the exchange of information on the provision of financial services, the exchange of experience and support for the introduction of financial technologies.

The Financial Technology Summit is conducted within the "Week of financial and digital technologies" in Baku. About 100 representatives of international organizations and leading companies from the US, CIS, Europe, Japan, India and many other countries are taking part in the event.

