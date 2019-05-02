By Trend

The "QFAB-250 LG" air bomb created at the enterprises of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry and demonstrated for the first time at the IDEF-2019 International Defense Industry Fair Exhibition in Turkey, caused great interest, Trend reports referring to the Ministry.

A 250-kilogram high-explosive bomb "QFAB-250 LG" was developed on the basis of a joint project of the Research Institute of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry and the Turkish company ASELSAN.

Three samples of air bombs have already been created and are planned to be tested.

The air bomb meets the NATO standards. As expected, it can be also exported in the future.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz