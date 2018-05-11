By Trend

Anar Aliyev and Vusal Nasirli have been appointed new advisers to the minister of labor and social protection of the population of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan said in a message posted on its website May 11.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s minister of labor and social protection of the population had only one adviser - Yalchin Muslimov. Thus, the number of advisers has now reached three people.

Anar Aliyev is also acting head of the ministry’s office. Earlier, the office was headed by Ajdar Jabiyev, while Adalat Aliyev was his deputy. Both of these positions are now vacant.

Sahil Babayev was appointed the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan in April. After his appointment, Babayev emphasized that full transparency will be ensured in all spheres of the ministry’s activities, and the regulatory and legal framework will be improved.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz