Mobile Eye Clinic of Azercell Telecom LLC successfully continued its operation during the first quarter of 2018.

The clinic served people with various eye diseases in January, February and March. In the first month of the year, the doctors of the clinic examined IDPs settled in Nizami district, as well as the children in “World of Law” humanitarian public union in Ismayilli district and the children at secondary school No. 33 in Zangilan settlement of Absheron district.

In February, the clinic provided free check-up for UAFA personnel in Khurdamir, members of Russian community in Sabunchu and refugees settled in Garachukhur settlement. In addition, IDPs resided in dormitory No.1 in Khirdalan, as well as IDPs in Lokbatan settlement and Barda district benefited from this project in March. Generally, nearly 400 patients were provided free eye check-ups during the first quarter of the year.

All examination and treatment are conducted by Caspian Compassion Project public union with the support of Azercell. During its five-year operation, the clinic visited several boarding schools and orphanages in Baku. They also visited many regions in the country and supported people in need for treatment.

