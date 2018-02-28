By Trend

The republican commission of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry has made a decision to allocate subsidies worth 22.505 million manats to 19,086 agricultural producers in the country, the ministry said in a message Feb. 27.

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the commission under the leadership of its chairman, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev.

The subsidies were allocated to producers of cotton, tobacco and sugar beet.

The relevant documents for the payment of funds to producers were sent to Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry, Kapital Bank OJSC and to the relevant regional departments of the Agriculture Ministry and local executive authorities.

The subsidy to cotton producers for each kilogram of raw cotton sold to processing facilities in Azerbaijan is 0.1 manats, this is while subsidy to tobacco producers for each kilogram of dry tobacco and for every 10 kilograms of raw tobacco amounts to 0.05 manats.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz