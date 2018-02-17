By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 5 1.7001 Feb. 12 1.7001 Feb. 6 1.7001 Feb. 13 1.7001 Feb. 7 1.7001 Feb. 14 1.7001 Feb. 8 1.7001 Feb. 15 1.7001 Feb. 9 1.7001 Feb. 16 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0447 manats or 2.14 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.10728 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 5 2.1180 Feb. 12 2.0888 Feb. 6 2.1007 Feb. 13 2.0919 Feb. 7 2.1062 Feb. 14 2.1043 Feb. 8 2.0841 Feb. 15 2.1179 Feb. 9 2.0833 Feb. 16 2.1335 Average weekly 2.09846 Average weekly 2.10728

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats (3.0717 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02966 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 5 0.0301 Feb. 12 0.0293 Feb. 6 0.0295 Feb. 13 0.0294 Feb. 7 0.0299 Feb. 14 0.0294 Feb. 8 0.0295 Feb. 15 0.0300 Feb. 9 0.0292 Feb. 16 0.0302 Average weekly 0.02964 Average weekly 0.02966

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0061 manats or 1.3677 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44852 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 5 0.4506 Feb. 12 0.4460 Feb. 6 0.4481 Feb. 13 0.4478 Feb. 7 0.4507 Feb. 14 0.4468 Feb. 8 0.4475 Feb. 15 0.4499 Feb. 9 0.4452 Feb. 16 0.4521 Average weekly 0.44842 Average weekly 0.44852

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 59.444 manats or 2.6408 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2277.38596 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 5 2261.8385 Feb. 12 2250.9834 Feb. 6 2282.4268 Feb. 13 2254.5791 Feb. 7 2260.3425 Feb. 14 2268.9705 Feb. 8 2229.0776 Feb. 15 2301.9694 Feb. 9 2240.2983 Feb. 16 2310.4274 Average weekly 2254.79674 Average weekly 2277.38596