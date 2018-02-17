By Trend
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Feb. 5
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 12
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 6
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 13
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 7
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 14
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 8
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 15
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 9
|
1.7001
|
Feb. 16
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
|
Average weekly
|
1.7001
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0447 manats or 2.14 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.10728 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Feb. 5
|
2.1180
|
Feb. 12
|
2.0888
|
Feb. 6
|
2.1007
|
Feb. 13
|
2.0919
|
Feb. 7
|
2.1062
|
Feb. 14
|
2.1043
|
Feb. 8
|
2.0841
|
Feb. 15
|
2.1179
|
Feb. 9
|
2.0833
|
Feb. 16
|
2.1335
|
Average weekly
|
2.09846
|
Average weekly
|
2.10728
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats (3.0717 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02966 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Feb. 5
|
0.0301
|
Feb. 12
|
0.0293
|
Feb. 6
|
0.0295
|
Feb. 13
|
0.0294
|
Feb. 7
|
0.0299
|
Feb. 14
|
0.0294
|
Feb. 8
|
0.0295
|
Feb. 15
|
0.0300
|
Feb. 9
|
0.0292
|
Feb. 16
|
0.0302
|
Average weekly
|
0.02964
|
Average weekly
|
0.02966
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0061 manats or 1.3677 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44852 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Feb. 5
|
0.4506
|
Feb. 12
|
0.4460
|
Feb. 6
|
0.4481
|
Feb. 13
|
0.4478
|
Feb. 7
|
0.4507
|
Feb. 14
|
0.4468
|
Feb. 8
|
0.4475
|
Feb. 15
|
0.4499
|
Feb. 9
|
0.4452
|
Feb. 16
|
0.4521
|
Average weekly
|
0.44842
|
Average weekly
|
0.44852
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 59.444 manats or 2.6408 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2277.38596 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Feb. 5
|
2261.8385
|
Feb. 12
|
2250.9834
|
Feb. 6
|
2282.4268
|
Feb. 13
|
2254.5791
|
Feb. 7
|
2260.3425
|
Feb. 14
|
2268.9705
|
Feb. 8
|
2229.0776
|
Feb. 15
|
2301.9694
|
Feb. 9
|
2240.2983
|
Feb. 16
|
2310.4274
|
Average weekly
|
2254.79674
|
Average weekly
|
2277.38596
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz