Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 12 2025

Azerbaijan solidifies role as regional transport hub with North-South Corridor agreement

12 February 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan solidifies role as regional transport hub with North-South Corridor agreement
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In a significant step towards enhancing regional trade and transport, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation for the Development of Transit Cargo Transportation via the 'North-South' International Transport Corridor."

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more