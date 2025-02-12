Azerbaijan solidifies role as regional transport hub with North-South Corridor agreement

12 February 2025 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

In a significant step towards enhancing regional trade and transport, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation for the Development of Transit Cargo Transportation via the 'North-South' International Transport Corridor."

