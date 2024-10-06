Azerbaijan strengthens its resolve and revives liberated territories

6 October 2024 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Having achieved a great victory by restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to ensure the sustainable resettlement and economic activity of the population forcibly displaced from their lands in the regions freed from occupation. Immediately after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, reconstruction efforts began. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is achieving significant success in socio-economic development.

It should be noted that by the decree of the head of state, October 4 has been declared Jabrayil City Day. On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Jabrayil, the head of state visited the city. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening of a residential complex built in Jabrayil on October 4, presenting keys to apartments to residents who moved into new homes.

Furthermore, the Great Return program and its associated infrastructure projects are being rapidly implemented. Master plans for each city have been approved, and the process of opening new complexes and creating jobs continues. Residents are returning to their ancestral lands, which are beginning to thrive again.

It is important to note that these lands suffered under Armenian brutality for many years. Infrastructure, mosques, and cultural monuments were destroyed by Armenian vandals. The President specifically addressed this issue in his speech.

"I was horrified when I came to Jabrayil for the first time after our historic victory. We knew that Armenians had shown their brutality everywhere in our lands. We knew that most of our territories were in ruins, but it was impossible to imagine such brutality and inhuman actions. There were almost only two buildings left in Jabrayil, and Armenian soldiers were stationed there as well."

The head of state called on Armenia’s patrons—countries that support it. "Some Western countries that support Armenia today and justify its occupation policy should open their eyes and take a look. They see, but they ignore. They accuse us, and sanctions are applied against us. Not a single sanction has been imposed on Armenia for 30 years."

It should be noted that all norms and principles of international law have been grossly violated by Armenia. However, Armenia has insisted on continuing its policy of aggression, claiming 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory as its own and maintaining its occupation. Even worse, it has implemented a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan.

In his speech, the president mentioned the Khojaly genocide and noted that these injustices are largely ignored by Western countries.

"Has an official representative of any Western state ever criticized Armenia? No. They have even ignored the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the foremost organization in the world. Yet, these resolutions must be implemented. In 1993, four resolutions were adopted. Did anyone say a word to Armenia by 2020, telling them they had occupied those lands and should leave? No."

The head of state also addressed the activities of the Minsk Group, stating that they attempted to justify the Armenian occupation to some extent.

"What was the Minsk Group doing? Only ignoring these issues, justifying the Armenian occupation, and inciting us to accept a humiliating peace. This was the Minsk Group's activity. When we raised our rightful voice on international platforms, we were told that our words were too harsh. This rhetoric does not bring peace closer; it drives peace away. We were urged to find common ground with Armenia and make peace, despite having lost the war. We heard all this, both in official speeches and behind closed doors. Our position was unequivocal, decisive, and unchanging: not one inch of land can remain under occupation! If the issue cannot be resolved peacefully, we will resolve it through war. My words are in all archives. What should they say to that?! There is no military solution to this conflict."

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Western countries, particularly those with vested interests, used every tactic to reconcile us with defeat so we would not liberate our lands from occupation.

"France and similar Western countries did everything they could to make this occupation permanent. Look at the extent of this injustice: the very countries that wanted to cede our lands to Armenia pretended to be solving this conflict. Their real intention was to keep us under constant pressure and grant those lands to Armenia. What were their proposals? They suggested granting independence to the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Province. This speaks volumes about their hypocrisy!"

The President also drew attention to the Russia-Ukraine war and the approach of Western countries, particularly France and the United States, towards that conflict. It should be noted that when Azerbaijani lands were under occupation, our voice was not heard by those countries.

"What do they say? They assert that the territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored and that Ukraine must use weapons. They provide all kinds of arms to Ukraine. Yet, why was the response to our occupied lands different? Our territorial integrity was also violated. Our people—1 million people—were left homeless. Who was helping us? Why was there hypocrisy when 1 million people were living in wagons, dormitories, kindergartens, and tents? We demand answers to these questions. But where do we see the response? Still in the form of anti-Azerbaijani actions."

The head of state pointed out the inadequate attitude of the United States.

"I was informed this morning that 60 pro-Armenian congressmen in the U.S. Congress appealed to the American government to impose further sanctions on Azerbaijan. I read that application this morning; it is an ugly appeal, but it cannot affect our resolve. What this shows is that the hostility towards us does not cease. When I looked at that application, I suspected that the author and the address were the same, as it was directed to the Secretary of State of the U.S. State Department. I have no doubt that this appeal is also being drafted within the American State Department. In essence, they write letters to themselves to threaten us and accuse us. After all, what have we done? We have liberated our native land. Did any Armenians live here? No, they are the inhabitants of Jabrayil."

In conclusion, Azerbaijan's commitment to the reconstruction and revival of its liberated territories is rooted in the great victory achieved in restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty. This monumental success has paved the way for extensive efforts to rebuild and enhance the regions that were once under occupation.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has embarked on large-scale projects focused on restoring infrastructure, creating economic opportunities, and resettling displaced populations. This multifaceted approach not only underscores the nation's determination to reclaim its land but also highlights its achievements in fostering sustainable development. As Azerbaijan continues to rebuild and rejuvenate these territories, it sets a powerful example of resilience and progress, ensuring that its lands thrive once more in the wake of a historic victory.

---

Nazrin Abdul is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: Nazrin

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz