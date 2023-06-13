France needs Armenia as leverage to oust Russia from South Caucasus

13 June 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Since Azerbaijan recognized Armenia and its sister country, France, in the diplomatic world, it has never witnessed any rational political step taken by them, either in the world or in the region.

The most interesting thing is that it is very interesting to know the factors that make an imperialist state like France so intimate with a dwarf state like Armenia. Indeed, the question arises, why does the leadership of an expansionist country with so many colonies reckon with the stupid ideas of a beggar state like Armenia? For this, it is enough to look through the dossiers of the French leader Emmanuel Macron and the hero of the Velvet Revolution in Yerevan, Nikol Pashinyan - in which the similar destinies of both heroes uniting them on one goal is clearly depicted...

In addition, the fact that France has become the leading force in the European Union after the exit of England is directing the events in favor of the Armenian side. Russian political analyst Darya Grevtsova, who commented on the issue for Azernews, also agrees with this opinion. According to her, even the official Brussels makes decisions under the dictates of France.

"France is not against the EU, but it is the driving force for the EU. France is politically a very influential country and one of the leading countries of the European Union supported by the West. Therefore, France has a significant influence on the policy and worldview of the EU. Besides, it quite formally participates in various organizations, including Chisinau. And most importantly, it is not Paris abiding the law, but rather Brussels which coordinates its policy in accordance with decision made at Elysee Palace.

Referring to the strongest relations between Armenia and France, the expert said that France has been supporting Armenia for a long time. Its history even dates back to early XX century.

"Currently, France openly declares that it defends Armenia. Even President Macron personally admitted that he is with Armenia on many issues, including Karabakh. We all know very well that the Armenian lobby is very strong in France. Maybe they even finance Macron himself. Therefore, the influence of the Armenian lobby in France is believed to be playing a significant role. The fact that France is now supplying weapons to Armenia is precisely the influence of the Armenian lobby in France," the expert said.

In addition, expert Grevtsova touched on France's behind-the-scenes policy regarding the South Caucasus. According to her, the main task of France at the moment is to oust Russia from the South Caucasus. Therefore, it does this through Armenia, especially through getting the EU mission in the South Caucasus. France is trying to offer a negotiating platform to Brussels. In addition, France mobilized all its power to completely separate Armenia from Russia and constantly tries to keep Armenia dependent on the West.

Besides, in her comment on the possibility of a change of power in the country against the background of growing dissatisfaction with the pension reform in France commented on it as follows: "Coups in France is not expected in the near future. Firstly, there are no special specific prerequisites for this. Second, Macron keeps the situation under control. As well as the power groups of France are also under the control of the president. Therefore, it remains only to wait for the end of the presidential term of Macron, and there it will already be clear who will be the next candidate for the elections. Of course, confidence in Macron has decreased significantly. He has a very low rating now. Even if re-elections are held in the country, Macron cannot be re-elected president even with the power of the Armenian lobby," the expert added.

Rena Murshud is AzerNews' staff journalist

