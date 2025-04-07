Babayan confirms websites in occupied Azerbaijani territories registered under .am Domain

7 April 2025 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

David Babayan, the defendant, stated during the ongoing court session at the Baku Military Court on April 7 that the websites of the so-called regime's "institutions" in the areas previously occupied by Azerbaijan were registered under the ".am" domain of the Republic of Armenia.

Azernews reports that he mentioned that the security of these websites was ensured by ethnic Armenians living in the Azerbaijani territories which once was under Armenian occupation, implying that they had the right to intervene in websites associated with the Republic of Armenia.

It should be noted that the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, seizing power by force, holding it by force, and other numerous crimes, continues.