Azerbaijan Army positions fired by Armenia in directions of Gorus and Basarkecher districts

20 March 2025 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

From 12:30 to 15:15 on March 20, units of the Armenian Armed Forces intermittently opened fire with small arms from their positions located in the directions of the villages of Khanzakh in the Gorus district and Zarkand in the Basarkecher district, targeting the positions of the Azerbaijani Army.

