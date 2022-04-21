By Sabina Mammadli

Picturesque Lake Goygol, which is settled in the Lower Caucasus Mountains a short distance from Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, surrounded by dense forest is one of the most magnificent gifts of national nature.

Goygol, which is also called “Blue beauty”, gets its name from its deep blue-colored, crystal-clear water.

The lake, which is 1,500 meters above sea level and is located 30 kilometers from the city of Goygol in Azerbaijan's Goygol National Park, first appeared in 1939 as a result of the Ganja earthquake. The Kapaz mountain collapsed, obstructing the Aghsuchay river. On top of the Caucasus Mountains, the flow of water created a lake of pure mountain water.

The spectacular blue lake surrounded by lush forests in the Lower Caucasus Mountains stretches for almost 3 kilometers.

An interesting fact is that the water in the lake is always cold, even in August, and does not rise above +17 ˚C.

The area surrounding the lake is home to over 423 types of trees, shrubs, and medicinal plants. In the forests, the visitors can encounter wolves, foxes, deer, jackals, bears, lynx, and many other animals.

The Goygol National Park was established in April 2008.

Goygol was subjected to anthropogenic influence at times. Some visitors to the area polluted the lake and damaged the trees. As a result, in order to restore nature, the number of tourists visiting the area has been restricted for a time.

Anyone caught polluting the National Park should expect a heavy fine under the Administrative Offences Code.

Trash bins have been installed at various locations. Moreover, tourists visiting the park are provided with free garbage bags.

The vast majority of tourists visit the area in either spring or summer. But, each season brings a different feel and ambiance.

The beauty of the lake has long been a source of inspiration for Azerbaijani artists, musicians, and writers, including Nizami Ganjavi - the greatest representative of the Eastern Renaissance who lived in the region in the 12th century.

