By Trend

The UK will include Azerbaijan in the list of countries whose citizens have the right to enter the country with COVID-19 vaccination certificate, Trend reports citing the British government.

According to the information, Azerbaijan will be included in this list on November 1.

The UK currently accepts vaccination passports if a person has received both doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines.

In addition, at least 14 days must pass after receiving the second dose. Variations of these vaccines are also accepted, including AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda.

It is also noted that having a passport of immunity or a certificate of contraindication to vaccination, the visitor still will have to pass a PCR test.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz