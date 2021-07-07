By Trend

The Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia has expanded the list of routes to the airports of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 6 referring to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

Siberia Airlines is allowed to make flights from Orenburg, Vladikavkaz, Nalchik, Rostov-on-Don, Saratov, Voronezh, Omsk, Chelyabinsk, Perm, Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Makhachkala and from the Zhukovsky international airport near Moscow in the direction of Baku - three times per week in each direction.

Ikar airlines to make Grozny - Baku, and Sochi - Baku flights daily, the North Wind carrier will make Perm - Baku flights seven times a week.

IrAero airlines will make Nizhnekamsk-Baku and Novosibirsk-Baku flights twice a week. Royal Flight airlines will make Rostov-on-Don - Baku, and Sochi - Baku flights twice a week.

Aeroflot (Russian Airlines) will make Krasnoyarsk – Baku flight seven times a week, Ural Airlines will make flights from 25 Russian cities, namely, Sochi, Belgorod, Surgut, Chita, Kaluga, Saransk, Vladikavkaz, Nalchik, Nizhnekamsk, Nizhnevartovsk, Ulyanovsk, Lipetsk, Kemerovo, Orenburg, Tomsk, Vladivostok, Yaroslavl, Khabarovsk, Barnaul, Tyumen, Saratov, Krasnodar, Volgograd, Cheboksary and Stavropol, to Baku three times a week from each city.

Besides Baku, Russian airlines will transport passengers in the direction of Azerbaijani Ganja city.

So, in accordance with the order of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Siberia Airlines will make flights to Ganja three times a week from Russia’s Novosibirsk, Samara, Ufa, Kazan, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Nalchik, Rostov-on-Don, Saratov, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Omsk, Chelyabinsk, Perm, Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Makhachkala and Zhukovsky cities.

Ikar airlines will make three flights to Ganja seven times a week from Russia’s Ufa, Mineralnye Vody and Rostov-on-Don cities, while North Wind airlines will make four flights from Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnoyarsk and Mineralnye Vody three times a week.

The Federal Air Transport Agency also issued permits for air carriers to make flights to Azerbaijan’s Lankaran city.

Thus, Ikar airlines will make daily flights from St. Petersburg, Vladikavkaz, Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow cities while IrAero airlines - twice a week from Novosibirsk, Moscow and St. Petersburg.

North Wind airlines will make flights seven times a week from Moscow to Azerbaijan’s Gabala airport, Ural Airlines - three times a week from the Zhukovsky airport.

Moreover, the North Wind airlines will make a flight from Moscow to the airport of Azerbaijan’s Zagatala city four times a week.

