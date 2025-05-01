Azerbaijani judoka to miss World Senior Championships in Hungary

1 May 2025 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

A member of the Azerbaijani national judo team, Murad Fatiyev, has been injured, Azernews reports.

The athlete, who competes in the 90 kg weight category, was injured in the match for third place at the European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025 Individuals.

Recall that the judoka Murad Fatiyev won bronze medal at championships in Montenegro.

Murad Fatiyev will not be able to participate in the World Senior Championships 2025 Hungary Individuals on June 13-20 amid the injury.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.