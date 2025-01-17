Azerbaijan Premier League: Qarabag FC to face Shamakhi

17 January 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The first match of the year will be held in the Azerbaijan Premier League 2025, Azernews reports.

In the opening match of the 19th round, the leader of the tournament table, "Qarabag FC" will face "Shamakhi". The match, which will start at 19:00, will be held at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium.

Qarabag FC is in first place with 47 points. The regional representative is in 7th place with 17 points.

The other matches of the 19th round will take place on January 18-19.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.