Gashim Magomedov secures second place in World Taekwondo Ranking

The World Taekwondo Ranking list for January 2025 has been published, Azernews reports.

The position of the silver medalist of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, European Champion Gashim Magomedov has not changed. The taekwondo fighter secures second place at World Taekwondo Ranking.

Recall that Gashim Magomedov won bronze at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya,Turkiye in August 2022.

Magomedov was a bronze medalist at the 2023 European Games in Poland in the Men's 58 kg in June 2023.

He claimed bronze at the Qatar International Taekwondo Open held in Doha in October 2023. In November 2023, he won gold at Balkan Cup 2023 in the 63kg division.

Gashim Magomedov won the Grand Slam Champions Series held in Wuxi, China in December 2023.

Magomedov was a bronze medalist at the 2024 European Taekwondo Championships in the Men's 58 kg category.

He also participated in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where he won the silver medal despite his injury in the finals match.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in the country. The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze.