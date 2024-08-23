FIG technical delegate to visit Azerbaijan

23 August 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation Noha Abou Shabana will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

During her visit to the country, she will share her valuable knowledge and experience with local experts. The seminars are schedulted for August 30-31.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

