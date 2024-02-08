Khankendi-Baku ultramarathon to be held for first time

8 February 2024 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Khankendi-Baku ultramarathon will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Participants in the ultramarathon, which starts on February 29 in Khankendi, will cover 360 kilometers and finish in Baku, Azernews reports.

The competitions, co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, are held within Sports Week and Green World Solidarity Year.

Ultramarathon participants, having completed the stages Khankendi - Yevlakh (83 kilometers), Yevlakh - Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar - Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul - Gobustan (70 kilometers) and Gobustan - Baku (55 kilometers), will finish in Baku on March 4 .

The winners of each stage will be awarded individually. And the overall winners of the ultramarathon will receive the main prize.

Anyone over 18 years old can take part in the race under the motto "Forward with Pride".

