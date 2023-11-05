Azerbaijani boxers won 10 medals in Minsk
Azerbaijani boxers have won 10 medals at the international tournament among teenagers dedicated to the memory of Vladimir Botvinnik in the Belarusian capital Minsk, Azernews reports.
The national team won 1 gold and 9 bronze medals.
The winner of the tournament was Nurlan Abishov (57kg). He defeated local Gleb Bona in the final. Other boxers: Ali Mammadov (46kg), Mahamedali Mammadli (50kg), Bagir Amirkhanli (52kg), Subkhan Babayev (54kg), Turgay Rahimli (60kg), Kyanan Aslanli (63kg), Rza Rzaev (70kg.) ), Ali Mamishov (80 kg) and Magomed Jafarov (+80 kg) took the 3rd place.
It should be noted that 142 athletes from 7 countries competed in the international tournament.
---
