FIDE World Cup: National chess players to test their strength in tie-break matches

Azerbaijani chess players Eltaj Safarli, Nijat Abasov, Rauf Mammadov, Abdulla Gadimbayli and Gadir Huseynov will test their strength in the tie-break matches within FIDE World Cup in Baku.

The chess players have previously drawn their opponents in the two classical games of the second round, Azernews reports.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 gathers around 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

Azerbaijani team includes 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men Candidates Tournament and the Women Candidates Tournament of 2024.

