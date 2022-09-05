Azerbaijani karatekas win six medals at Karate 1 Premier League

5 September 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani karatekas have won six medals including three gold and three bronze at Karate 1 Premier League in Baku, Azernews reports.

Eminaga Guliyev (60 kg), Irina Zaretskaya (68 kg), and Asiman Gurbanly (+84 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals.

Bronze medals came from Tural Agalarzada (67 kilograms), Turgut Hasanov (84 kg) and Murad Hajizade (+84 kg).

The Karate 1 Premier League was held in the capital city of Azerbaijan on September 2-4.

Initiated by the World Karate Federation in 2011, it comprises a number of the most prominent Karate competitions and endeavors to bring together the best karate fighters.

Around 348 karate fighters from 58 countries took part in the most important league event in karate.

Among the participants of the tournament were champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games, world and continental championships.

