Azerbaijani female wrestler wins gold medal of V Islamic Solidarity Games

14 August 2022 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani female wrestler Jala Aliyeva won the gold medal of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya.

She beat Nigerian Esther Omolayo Kolawole with 14:6 in the final.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz