National wrestler reaches semi-finals of Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijani wrestlers are continuing to successfully compete at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Greco-Roman wrestler Eldaniz Azizov reached the semi-finals of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The wrestler defeated his rival from Turkmenistan (8:0).

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers Rafig Huseynov and Taleh Mammadov also reached the semi-finals earlier today.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Rafig Huseynov advanced to the next stage of the competition after defeating Ahmad Nabizada (Afghanistan) with a score of 8:0.

Another national wrestler Taleh Mammadov also advanced to the next stage of the competition.

The wrestler defeated Mesfer Alsubaie (Saudi Arabia) with a score of 11:0.

In total, the national team has already won 25 medals including 7 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze.

The gold medals were won by wrestlers Anna Skidan, Mariya Stadnik, Haji Aliyev, Turan Bayramov, Leyla Gurbanova and taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova.

Athlete Alexis Copello, gymnast Ivan Tikhonov and wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov, Alyona Kolesnik, and Islam Bazarganov won silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Taekwondo fighters Patimat Abakarova, Gasim Mahammadov, and wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazada, Hajimurad Omarov, Tatiyana Omelchenko, and Asgar Mammadaliyev won bronze medals.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks fifth among 56 participants. Turkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are in the top five.

A total of 281 athletes are representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to run until August 18.

In March, the Organizing Committee announced the final program of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which consists of 22 disciplines from 19 sports including 4 para-sports.

The organizers choose to remove six sports: water polo, diving, field hockey, tennis, wushu, and zurkhaneh. At their place, they choose to add archery, boccia, fencing, and kickboxing.

At the paralympic events, para powerlifting and blind judo were replaced by para table tennis and para archery.

Along these events, archery included four extra events with the Traditional Turkish Archery discipline.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Baku in 2017. All 56 members of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation are participating in the Games.

Four disciplines from 21 sports were contested in the previous edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

