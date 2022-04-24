By Trend

On Sunday, April 24, in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, within the framework of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, a specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation - the AGF Trophy Cup was awarded, Trend reports.

The AGF Trophy was awarded to the Italian team in group exercises and Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova. AGF Trophy Cup was presented by Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade.

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from April 22 through April 24. About 130 athletes from 31 countries of world took part in competition, among them 42 gymnasts performing in individual program, and 84 in group teams (14 teams).

Azerbaijan was represented in individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

