By Trend

Men’s Pair of Azerbaijani gymnasts Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, performing at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, has reached the finals in the balance exercises, Trend reports.

The result of the athletes for the balance exercise was 27.520 points.

Earlier today, they demonstrated a tempo exercise and went to the final in this category with a score of 26.600 points.

Totally, Abbasov and Rafiyev scored 54.120 points for both exercises (balance and tempo). Thus, Azerbaijani athletes won a ticket to the finals in combined exercises.

Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiev will perform in three finals at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz