By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners and medalists of the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline, as well as the 18th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling among pre-juniors and adults was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the "pre-juniors" age category in trampoline among boys, Ammar Bakhshaliyev took first place with a score of 49.750 points, Farhad Mustafayev - second place with 40.320 points, and Nihad Asgarli - third place with 36.330 points. The athletes are pupils of the Baku School of Gymnastics.

In the "pre-juniors" age category in trampoline among girls, Sama Jafarova took the first step of the podium with a score of 43.750 points, Samira Huseynova took the second place (40.300 points), and Aylin Mammadli - the third place (39.870 points). Jafarova represents the Baku School of Gymnastics, while Huseynova and Mammadli - "Ojag" sports club.

A pupil of the Baku Gymnastics School Medina Abutalibova with a score of 37.500 points performed in the "juniors" age category in tumbling among girls.

In the "adult" age category in tumbling among men, the leading position was taken by Mikhail Malkin (51.700 points), Adil Hajizade took second place (46.500 points), while Tofig Aliyev took the third step of the podium with 45.700 points.

Malkin represents the "Ojag" sports club, Adil Hajizade and Tofig Aliyev - the Baku Gymnastics School.

Totally, in the championship and competition, 34 athletes are participating in trampoline jumping and 20 gymnasts – in tumbling.

At the trampoline tournament in the individual program, athletes perform in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015), "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

In tumbling competitions, athletes compete in the following age categories: "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

With these competitions, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has opened the season of local tournaments after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are being held upon special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, and in accordance with the rules of quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as without spectators.

---